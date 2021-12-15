Minnesota BCA issues alert for missing teen

Halle Kennedy

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota BCA and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy.

Kennedy is 5’2” tall and weighs 105-110 lbs. She has light brown curly hair, with blue eyes.

Kennedy was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at around 9:10 a.m. while leaving her Andover home on a black mountain bike. She was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants, blue winter hat with a puffy ball on top, and black boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy, please contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.