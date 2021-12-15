Senate Majority Leader Wardner will not seek reelection

DICKINSON, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says he will not seek reelection next year.

“Three years ago, I made the decision that this term would be my last, and while this is a bittersweet day for me, I am proud of the many goals I have accomplished. I have worked hard to help improve the quality of life for all North Dakotans, and I have fought tirelessly for conservative values” Wardner said.

Wardner has represented District 37 in the North Dakota Legislature for 32 years.

Wardner was first elected to the North Dakota House in 1990 and served eight years before he was elected to the Senate in 1998.