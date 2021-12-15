The Village Family Service Center CEO Jeff Pederson retires

He started his tenure in 2018 as President and CEO and although it has only been three years, a lot has happened.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Village Family Service Center is getting a new President and CEO as Jeff Pederson is stepping down.

“I’m excited but it’s been kind of a rollercoaster ride to make the decision to retire. I tried to retire once before and failed at it,” Pederson said.

Pederson was in retirement when The Village was in search of a CEO and he saw a second act for himself. It was a perfect match with his values.

“I can do this. This job is meant for me. I believed in what the people here do enhancing peoples lives, and, so, it was an easy decision to come on board,” Pederson said.

“We’ve made many transitions consolidating services, expanding services, but all in all, we’ve been here through the Covid, through thick and thin and it’s an amazing staff,” Pederson said.

He’s got a lot of faith in his successor.

“What’s nice for me is the stability that, that brings in the transition of CEO. I know she will do a good job as well,” Pederson said.

Kelly Olson will be the new President and CEO come January. She feels her 23 years with the company has prepared her for this moment.

“I’m very excited to start this new position, I’ve been with the organization for 23 years and worked in almost all of the programs, supervised them, so just really excited to about this position and feel like its a natural next transition,” The Village Executive Vice President Kelly Olson.

Pederson also has plans fore retirement.

“The first thing on the agenda is two weeks of sleep and then after that I say day-by-day and we’ll see what the next stage in life has in store,” Pederson said.

The Village serves families in North Dakota and Minnesota through behavioral health services like mental health counseling and addiction treatment.