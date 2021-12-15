Vikings Sign Former Bison WR Shepherd to Practice Squad

Previously with Green Bay and Kansas City

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have called on another former Bison to provide depth at the receiver position signing Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.

Adam Thielen is still sidelined with a quad injury while Dede Westbrook and Dan Chisena are both on the COVID/Reserve list.

Shepherd was most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp after playing 14 games with the Green Bay Packers mostly on special teams.