Former Fargo business owner agrees to plead guilty to sex crimes

James VanRaden

FARGO (KVRR) – A Moorhead man is facing the possibility of life in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to federal sex crime-related charges.

Forty-six-year-old James VanRaden has signed an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to attempted sex trafficking of children and two counts of distributing child pornography.

The case began in 2019, when VanRaden responded to an ad from an undercover West Fargo police detective who acted as a father looking for a tutor for his 10-year-old daughter. VanRaden agreed to pay $500 and was told he could have the girl for as long as he needed.

Van Raden later told investigators that he had a “very taboo mind” and admitted to liking bestiality and underage children. He was also accused of sending photos of a naked child through an online app.

The plea agreement says Van Raden could potentially be sentenced to life in prison for the attempted sex trafficking charge, plus up to 20 years in prison for each of the remaining charges.

VanRaden is a former owner of a Fargo electronic repair business. He was also an organizer of a Moorhead girls softball team.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.