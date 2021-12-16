Hornbacher’s & Cloverdale Foods give 740 ham dinners to Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hornbacher’s and Cloverdale Foods donate 740 ham dinners to the Salvation Army to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

The meals are worth more than $10,000.

In the 13 years the businesses have worked together to do giveaways like this, they have given more than 500,000 meals in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“We have a wonderful partnership with a great North Dakota company like Cloverdale. To really be thinking about the people of North Dakota and the Red River Valley and making sure that they’re fed during the holiday season,” Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth said.

“Nothing like a ham dinner to for Christmas in the Midwest. And, so, we’re grateful for that and look forward to distributing those very, very soon,” Salvation Army Maj. Abe Tamayo said.

“We’re so grateful for you and your organization and all the work that you have to do behind the scenes. Our work is relatively easy. So, we’re really appreciative of your organization,” Cloverdale Foods CEO TJ Russell.

The Salvation Army says more requests for food always come during the colder months.