Man struck by vehicle in Fargo identified

UPDATE – A pedestrian sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Fargo Dec. 13 has been identified.

The Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Robert Powers of Minot was struck around 6:45 PM at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South.

Authorities say he was identified by his fingerprints through an FBI database.

The Highway Patrol thanks the public for sending in tips.

The man who was struck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is 30 to 45 years old, white or Native American with salt and pepper, thinning hair and a receding hairline.

The man is between 5’10” and 6’2″ inches tall and weighs 200 to 240 pounds and has a scorpion tattoo on his left shoulder.

