ND Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman to retire

Courtesy: North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman announces her retirement at the end of her term after being redistricted out of her New Rockford District.

The Democratic-NPL State Senator is the first woman to serve as minority leader in the Legislature. She was first elected to the Senate in 2006.

Dem-NPL Chairman Pat Hart says Heckaman always voted in a level headed manner to serve her constituents’ interests.

“I know lines have to be drawn in the process, but other districts have been carved out to ensure Republicans are safe in their districts, while hers is simply deleted. People think these things happen in other areas across the nation, but the map was drawn with the intent to unseat Sen. Heckaman. This is a great example of the good ole boys and Burgum picking their constituents and not constituents picking their representatives!” Hart added.

“The NDGOP is proud of the maps that have been fairly drawn and accurately represent all North Dakotans,” Executive Director of the North Dakota GOP Corby Kemmer responded.