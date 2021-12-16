West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. receives donation to purchase grain bin rescue tubes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. says a recent donation will pay for up to 10 grain bin rescue tubes.

The donation, from Peterson Farm Seeds, will also cover the cost of related equipment.

The tubes are used to surround a victim who is trapped in a grain bin. They enable grain removal from the victim’s surroundings without continuing grain collapse.

“Our next step is to get everyone trained on the new equipment so that it can be placed in service as soon as possible” according to training chief Jason Carriveau.

If needed, the equipment will be available to other fire departments by request.