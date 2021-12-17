Train Hits Pickup On Tracks In Moorhead, Driver Charged With DWI

The train hit a truck witnesses said slid under the crossing arms onto the tracks.

Moorhead, Minn. (KVRR-TV) – Police arrest a Moorhead man for DWI after a train crashed into his truck on the tracks.

The crash happened just after 4:50 Friday afternoon at 11th Street North and 1st Avenue North.

Officers found a truck with significant damage to the driver’s side.

The driver, 35-year-old Cody Polipnick was the only person in the truck. He was not injured.

Witnesses report that the truck slid under crossing arms that had already lowered into the path of the oncoming train.

The train blocked traffic in Moorhead for quite a while tonight. This photo showing the train stopped on the tracks is from around 2 1/2 hours after the crash.