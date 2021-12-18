Fallen veterans honored at Fargo National Cemetery

Volunteers are remembering veterans by laying wreaths on their headstones

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR-TV) – The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Civil Air Patrol, and members of the Fargo Memorial Honor guard are remembering veterans by laying wreaths on their headstones at the Fargo National Cemetery.

This effort is a nationwide movement, called Wreaths Across America.

Over 2,500 wreath-laying ceremonies are happening across the United States, at sea, and abroad.

The wreaths are placed at a specific time nationwide as a sign of solidarity, honor and respect.

“Our mission is to say the name of the person that is buried there because a person dies once at death and a second time is when their name is not said anymore. So we want to make sure that their name is said and that their legacy carries on,” said 119th ANG Cadet Squadron Commander, Samuel Luebbe.

Although the cemetery has doubled in size, there were still enough sponsored wreaths to cover each grave.