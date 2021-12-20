Omicron variant found in 4 North Dakotans, none were hospitalized

Omicron variant (World Health Org.)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Dept. of Health says four cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been confirmed in the state.

Two cases were found in Ward County, one in Burleigh County and one in Cass County.

All four cases were identified in people under the age of 50. Two cases had traveled together to another state and two cases have no travel noted. Three of the four individuals had completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine but had not received booster doses. One case was not vaccinated.

None of the patients were hospitalized.

Health officials say reports from Europe and South Africa are showing an increase in reinfections. Those who previously had COVID-19 are at risk for reinfection when exposed to the new variant.

“Vaccination is critical to protecting the lives and livelihoods of North Dakotans. I choose to be vaccinated and I encourage all North Dakotans to take this important measure to reduce the risk to personal health and the health of others,” State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi said.