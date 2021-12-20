Update: Police release names of 7 family members who died in Moorhead home

Noticias Digital says the victims - a mom, dad, three kids, an aunt and a niece - died from suspected "gas poisoning"

GoFundMe

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police have released the names of seven people who were found dead in a Moorhead home Saturday night.

The victims are identified as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez, 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo and 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto.

Capt. Deric Swenson says the preliminary autopsy has ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death, however, blood samples from the victims have been transported to a lab for further examination.

Noticias Digital of Honduras published a report that says the victims – a mom, dad, three kids, an aunt and a niece from Honduras – died from suspected “gas poisoning,” although an official cause of death has not been released.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover funeral expenses. The goal is $50,000.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after the victims’ bodies were found by family members conducting a welfare check. A neighbor said members of the family were last seen on Friday.