Essentia Health offering services for children at TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Essentia Health and TNT Kids Fitness and Gymnastics partner to help kids grow during important development years.

The healthcare system will provide pediatric services, therapy, adult training, health and wellness education at TNT.

Educational programing, screening services and parental education will also be offered.

Essentia Health calls it convenient care for parents with busy lives.

“We will start by becoming leaders in serving children zero to five which are the most critical years of a child’s life,” TNT Executive Director Kim Pladson said.

“One aspect of the partnership that we are truly passionate about is bringing care to our patients in a setting they visit regularly,” Essentia Health West Market President Dr. William Heegaard said.

TNT officials say the non-profit offers a lot of programs for young children to make sure they get the right start in life.