Kroshus appointed North Dakota tax commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. – A former newspaper publisher who spent five years on the North Dakota Public Service Commission has been appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to take over as tax commissioner.

Brian Kroshus will replace Ryan Rauschenberger, who is resigning to focus on recovering from alcohol problems.

Rauschenberger has been tax commissioner for seven years. Burgum says a “combination of private sector experience in leading a complex business operation and public sector experience in looking out for the best interests of consumers” made Kroshus the top prospect for the job.

Kroshus says he will treat taxpayers with fairness, transparency and efficiency. He is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4.