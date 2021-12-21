Mister Money employee who shot at robber’s getaway car pleads guilty

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo pawnshop employee who fired gunshots at a fleeing armed robber has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick says the plea agreement for Kyle Ramsey calls for 360 days of unsupervised probation and $325.00 in court fees. If Ramsey successfully completes probation, the case will be dismissed and the file will be sealed 61 days later.

Ramsey was working at Mister Money when the pawnshop was robbed June 10.

Owner Daryn Kapaun has said that Ramsey fired shots through the back windows of the robber’s car so police would be able to find it. The car had been stolen.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Havisto was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, burglary and theft. Havisto has also been tied to other business robberies in the area.