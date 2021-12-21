Noem drafts bill to block critical race theory in schools, colleges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has drafted a bill that would block teaching critical race theory in South Dakota schools, public universities and technical colleges.

Critical race theory is an academic concept that originated in the 1970s. It focuses on how racism is embedded in legal systems in the United States.

South Dakota education officials say critical race theory isn’t part of state curriculum in schools or colleges. But Noem said the theory teaches a false and divisive message.

The ACLU of South Dakota said Monday it opposes the bill, saying it could censor U.S. history discussions and local school districts should decide their own curriculums.