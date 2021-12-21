West Fargo City Commission okays research on putting half-cent public safety sales tax to public vote

The recent census showed the City’s population rose more than 49 percent and is projected to rise over 45,000 in 2027.
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – West Fargo City Commissioners have voted to give the go-ahead for city staff to research putting a half-cent public safety sales tax to a vote on the 2022 ballot.City Administrator Tina Fisk told the commission the tax would add funding for the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments without needing big increases in property taxes or even cutting those services.

Fisk says an analysis of the fire and police department’s rising demands for service shows that these agencies and projected long-term budget needs will require large increases in funding in order to maintain the current services.

The research about a possible public safety sales tax will include discussion with residents, businesses, business organizations, finalizing growth plans, additional financial analysis, and drafting a ballot plan that will eventually be presented to city commissioners.

If commissioners should vote to approve the plan to put the public safety sales tax on the ballot, it would either be in June or November of next year.

