West Fargo City Commission okays research on putting half-cent public safety sales tax to public vote

Fisk says an analysis of the fire and police department’s rising demands for service shows that these agencies and projected long-term budget needs will require large increases in funding in order to maintain the current services.

The recent census showed the City’s population rose more than 49 percent and is projected to rise over 45,000 in 2027.

The research about a possible public safety sales tax will include discussion with residents, businesses, business organizations, finalizing growth plans, additional financial analysis, and drafting a ballot plan that will eventually be presented to city commissioners.

If commissioners should vote to approve the plan to put the public safety sales tax on the ballot, it would either be in June or November of next year.