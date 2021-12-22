Arguments set in Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Oral arguments are set for next month in the latest round in Gov. Kristi Noem’s legal fight to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

A three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals in St. Louis will hear arguments on Jan 12. Both sides will get 15 minutes to speak.

Noem filed a federal lawsuit after the Biden administration refused to issue the state a permit to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day this past July.

A federal judge rejected her arguments in June, sending the appeal to the 8th Circuit.