Deal reached to build soybean plant in Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. – Project developers say a deal has been finalized for construction of a soybean processing plant in Casselton that has been in the works for two years.

Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises, Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors announced Wednesday formed a joint venture, North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, that will own and operate the plant.

The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024 and create up to 60 new jobs.

It’s expected to process about 42.5 million bushes of soybeans in the first year.