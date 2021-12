Police looking for missing Mandan teen

MANDAN, N.D. (KVRR) – Police in Mandan are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Serenity Kulish.

Kulish is 5’8”, approximately 155 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, black Adidas sweatshirt and Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about Kulish is asked to contact the Mandan Police Dept. at 701-667-3250.