Bison Men Hold Off Hawks in Summit Opener

Coach Richman Speaks About the Team's Defensive Potential

The bison swept the fighting hawks winning both the men’s and women’s games. The bison came into men’s game riding a 3 game win streak and extended that to four with an 86-76 win that was closer than the scoreboard. The bison jumped out to a 21-9 lead to start the game but Coach Sather called a timeout for the Hawks and made his adjustments which led to a 14-2 run tying the game at 23 just three minutes later. While the bison maintained control most of the game the hawks took a three point lead in the second half forcing to the bison to buckle down and turn up the intensity down the stretch to earn the win.

“We know we got a chance to be special. I didn’t like us in the first half, Jeff, because I thought some of our good offense was dictating our poor defense. We were lazy getting back, just not rock solid rock tight but that’s the capabilities that we have when we’re locked in when we’re playing with that urgency I spoke to earlier we have a chance to be a special defensive team,” said Coach Dave Richman.