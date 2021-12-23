Kim Potter trial: ‘Outcome’ reached, will be read between 1:30-2 PM

Kim Potter

The jury has reached an “outcome” in the trial of Kim Potter for the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this year.

The former Brooklyn Center police officer’s trial began on Nov. 30 with jury selection. The state and the defense delivered opening statements on Dec. 8, followed by a week and a half of testimony. The jury began deliberating around 12:45 p.m. CT on Monday after a trial that spanned nine days of evidence and testimony from over 30 witnesses.

The jury resumed deliberating at 8:40 a.m. CT on Thursday. Jurors will remain sequestered, meaning they cannot go home, until they reach a unanimous verdict.