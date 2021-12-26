Gun Fired During Fight In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A fight between two people results in a gun being fired at an apartment complex in south Moorhead.

Police say the victim was injured before the gun was fired on Christmas morning around 5 in the 3000 block of 20th Street South.

They found a spent shell casing and other evidence at the scene.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other and there is no threat to public safety.

The incident is still under investigation and police say they are following up on leads.