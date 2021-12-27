One victim hospitalized after Moorhead shooting

Officers were called to the 900 block of 23rd Avenue South for a report of a man down in the street.

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting from early this morning.

They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers tied the shooting to a nearby apartment.

A number of people have been detained, no one has been booked into custody or charged.

The victim was taken to Essentia where he’s being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Police say this was not a random act and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Ask for the on-duty Moorhead Police supervisor.