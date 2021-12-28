Major meth bust at West Fargo Hotel

When law enforcement executed a search warrant for Calix-Lopez's hotel room they seized 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

2/3 ALEJANDRO CARRENO-REYES

3/3 Maynor Calix-Lopez

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Drug Task Force with the Drug Enforcement Administration made a significant methamphetamine drug bust.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 the bust came after a tip that a drug courier was at a West Fargo hotel.

They identified a possible suspect, Maynor L. Calix-Lopez and another man whose identity was unknown.

Calix-Lopez, age 38, and Alejandro Carreno-Reyes, age 39, both of Los Angeles were taken into custody.

Both are facing possible charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute of a controlled substance.

Authorities say it is expected that this case will be federally adopted in the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota.

“The collaborative work of the DEA and the Cass County Drug Task Force is one of the most important protections we have in place to stop the flow of drugs into our community,” said West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness. “I want to commend all of the law enforcement personnel involved with case who worked tirelessly to bring these men to justice.”

This was a multiagency operation comprised of investigators from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.