Man sent to the hospital after train strikes pickup in Northwood, ND

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – A Grand Forks man is hurt after his vehicle is struck by a train in Northwood.

It happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Jacob Peterson was driving a pickup north on Main Street. He turned onto Lander Avenue and his vehicle was struck by the train and pushed into the ditch as it crossed the tracks at a grade crossing.

Peterson was taken to a Northwood hospital with minor injuries. No train crew members were hurt.

The grade crossing is marked with rail crossing signs and yield sign.

The Highway Patrol says charges against Peterson are pending.