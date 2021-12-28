Sisters who died in Bemidji house fire are identified

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Two children who died in a house fire near Bemidji two days before Christmas have been identified as sisters who were staying the night at their grandmother’s so their mother could wrap their presents.

Six-year-old AceLynn and five-year-old RaeLynn Seelye died in the blaze just northwest of Bemidji.

The second floor of the home was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived.

More than 40 firefighters from several departments responded to the call in the early morning hours of Dec. 23.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.