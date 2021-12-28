Train strikes vehicle near Grand Forks, driver sent to Altru

NEAR GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A Thief River Falls man is in the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle is struck by a train two miles north of Grand Forks.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning while it was snowing.

The Highway Patrol says a delivery van was heading west on 54th Avenue North just west of North Washington Street. While crossing the railroad tracks, it was struck by a BNSF train and pushed along the tracks. Authorities say the crossing only has yield and crossing signs.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the van wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Authorities say the 42-year-old man’s name won’t be released until family is notified.

No train crew members are hurt.