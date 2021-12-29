Moorhead Police demonstrate new detainment technology

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) -Moorhead Police has new detainment technology for a safer experience for officers and people who may not be cooperating while being arrested.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I wish we would have had this 20 years ago; the number of times people are once they’re in the back of a car, first of all getting them into the car is a struggle. We’re able to lift them up, put them in the back of a car, put them on a gurney for any kind of ambulance transport to get medical attention,” Sgt. Scott Kohsohryz said.

The Wrap restraint is designed to make a safe experience for the detainee and the police by making it more difficult for an uncooperative person to hurt themselves or others.

“The restraint device comes in four different pieces. The first piece is gonna be your ankle strap. The next piece is gonna be a leg restraint, third piece is a chest harness and then the fourth piece if needed is going to be your soft helmet. They’re already handcuffed. They’re on the ground. We have multiple officers. This is not a situation where we’re going to have one officer applying it. There are going to be multiple on scene, so the first thing we would do is restrain the legs. The second step to this would be to add this leg restraint. Now, when he’s in this position here, go ahead and try to kick, not able to get out this leg restraint has three metal bars that basically restrain the legs,” Kohsohryz explained.

If the person in custody continues to fight, another piece can be added.

“This chest harness and this is designed to leave plenty of room between the chest and the harness so he is able to breathe,” Kohsohryz said.

If necessary one more piece can be added: a soft helmet.

“Now, if he is trying to hit his head, this is just foam, if he is just trying to hit his head on the inside of the car, trying to hit the cage inside of the squad or the windows this is going to be able to prevent him from hurting himself,” Kohsohryz said.

The police can then safely transport the suspect.