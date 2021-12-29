Sanford Health releases most popular baby names for 2021

Amelia and Oliver take the top spots for most popular names this past year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health helped welcome many new babies into the world this year.

Now they have put out a list of the top names born in their hospitals.

For the second year in a row, Amelia topped the list as the most popular name for girls born in 2021.

For boys, Oliver is the most popular which was number two in 2020.

Emma and Harper tied for second. That’s followed by Charlotte, Evelyn, and Olivia.

For boys, Henry and Theodore tied for second, followed by Jack.

Asher and Liam tied for fourth place.

Rounding out the list is a three-way tie with Hudson, Leo, and Owen.