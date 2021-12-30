Fargo Police find toddler outside, Cass County State’s Attorney looking into charges

Officers found the child near the 700 block of 23rd Street South in Fargo.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Police place three children in protective custody after finding a three year old outside.

Someone called police around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28 to say a toddler was wandering outside.

Officers found the child near the 700 block of 23rd Street South in Fargo.

Two other kids were nearby in an apartment.

It’s not clear how long the child was outside before being discovered.

Police placed all three kids in protective custody and forwarded the case to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.