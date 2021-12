H.S. Hoops Recap: Sheyenne Boys, Devils Lake Girls Came Out Victorious

Thursday night high school hoops

FARGO, N.D — A busy day and night of high school hoops on the eve of New Years Eve.

Sheyenne boys basketball holds on to the 66-59victory over Shanley extending their win streak to four games.

Devils Lake girls basketball makes the long trip and has a big second half to take down Fargo North, 53-35.