Fargo Police asking for help to find runaway teen

Jarae was last seen in the 1400 block of 10th St. S. last night between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jarae Harles who escaped from custody on Dec. 30, 2021.

Jarae was last seen in the 1400 block of 10th St. S. last night between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m.

Harles is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Harles has a cross tattoo on the right side of his neck with a name underneath it.

He also has another tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 701.451.7660