Force Stamped The Stampede In Western Conference Battle

Fargo Beat Sioux Falls 8-2

FARGO–The Fargo Force defeated Sioux Falls 8-2. The force would keep on lighting that lamp for eight goals on the night to the stampede’s two. Along with a goal, Smolinsky finishes with two assists. Charlie Lurie was the leading point getter with four on the night, a goal and three assists. Lowden Hogg finishes with 23 saves in the win. Both teams square off in Sioux Falls tomorrow starting off the new year.