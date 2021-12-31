Play of the Week Nominees: December 31st

Davies and Sheyenne Battle for the Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week shows love to the boys on the hardwood.

First up, Sheyenne-Shanley from Thursday, Zander Newton drives through traffic for the finger roll finish in Sheyenne’s win over Shanley.

But is it better than Mason Klabo hitting the West Fargo Packers with the euro-step in Davies win over the Pack?

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.