Vikings fans cling onto the hopes of a win against the Packers

Fans gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings on 42nd Street South.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Minnesota Vikings fans gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fargo for the Sunday Night Showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are currently hosting the Vikings at Lambeau Field in what is a must win matchup for the purple and yellow.

The Vikings face an uphill battle against the first place Packers without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins who is out on COVID-19 protocols.

Some fans are not optimistic about their chances.

Tim Gaber says, “Ahhh, Shawn Manion is starting so I’m kind of nervous about how it’s going to turn out. I actually hate the Saints more but the Packers are right up there. Yeah, it’s a fun rivalry though. Let’s get a win, SKOL Vikings!”