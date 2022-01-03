Cass County Sheriff will run for reelection

Sheriff Jahner was elected in 2018.

CASS COUNTY, ND – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will run for reelection.

Jahner released a statement Monday morning.

He released the following statement:

“I am excited to announce that I am seeking reelection for the position of Cass County Sheriff in 2023. I want to thank our citizens, the men and women of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and our local media for their support over the past three years. I look forward in continuing our mission of building strong community partnerships, transparency, providing a high level of public safety and being forward thinking. I am asking for your continued support as we move forward into the next four years.”