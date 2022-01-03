East Grand Forks treatment center worker says she was illegally arrested, jailed

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An East Grand Forks drug treatment center worker is suing the city and two police officers for false arrest, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

In early 2020, Amber Hardtke was a treatment director at Douglas Place when police arrived with a search warrant to obtain intake and discharge papers regarding a patient.

Hardtke’s attorney, Zorislav Leyderman, says in a federal lawsuit that police threw her in jail after she told them patient records were confidential under state and federal laws.

“Ms. Hardtke never interfered with or obstructed the Defendant Officers in any way” Leyderman wrote. “Instead of carrying out their legal duties to search the property and locate the records, they demanded assistance from Ms. Hardtke and, when she refused to cooperate in their unlawful demands for assistance, they arrested and charged her with two counts of obstruction of legal process.”

“The Defendant Officers arrested and charged Ms. Hardtke with two criminal offenses as a means of intimidation, retaliation, and harassment and in an effort to drive Douglas Place out of town.”

Leyderman says five days later, all charges against Hardtke were dismissed. Hardtke is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

East Grand Forks city officials were not available for immediate comment.