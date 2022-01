Ryan Younggren running for Cass County State’s Attorney

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A local prosecutor is running for Cass County States Attorney.

Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren is a graduate of the University of Denver Law School. He’s been an attorney in North Dakota since 2007.

Younggren’s boss, Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick, announced in November that he will not seek reelection. Burdick’s term will expire at the end of the year.