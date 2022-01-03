Video games provide safe space for kids with Autism at Replay Games

‘FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A local business is using the power of video games to unite special kids who see the world different.

Red River Valley Asperger’s Autism Network is a local nonprofit that helps with kids on the Autism spectrum and we wanted to be able to provide that to be able to play video games especially because the kids with the gift of autism are very focused on some of these things,” Replay Games Co-Owner Cassidy Schnase said.

“Provides support for parents who have individuals on the autism spectrum and young adults on the spectrum. So, we teach them how to look at life and how to accept yourself. It’s difficult to have autism when you stand out in the crowd a lot of the time it’s because of the way we are. We look at the world differently so it’s important for us Ashby’s to support one another and learn from one another,” Vice President of the Red River Autism Network Blair Hill said.

Every first and third Monday of each month, the group gathers for their Game On event at Replay Games where those on the spectrum can play for free. It’s a safe place judgment free where kids can come play with their friends and just be themselves.

“We wanted to be able to provide that option to be able to play video games especially because the kids with the gift of Autism are very focused on some of these things. Things like Pokémon is one of my greatest personal things I like to share with people, because the guy that created Pokémon is an actual Autistic person. Video games offer a lot of equal ground as well as a bunch of different storylines and lives you can technically live in these video games,” Schnase said

“Its really all about connecting and finding friendship and a community that will accept you as you are,” Hill said.

Events The Red River Valley Aspergers Autism Network host are open to all ages and their parents or caregivers.