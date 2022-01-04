Fargo Man Enters The Race For City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Branden Krieger made his official announcement on social media that he is running for a seat on the Fargo City Commission.

Krieger filed his paperwork and says he is running to change the process and bring back honesty to candidates and civility to public debate.

“I want to challenge the city, I want everyone to be involved. Because in the end no matter what win or lose, obviously I want to win, but win or lose, we’re all better for it if we all partake in the process,” said Krieger in a video posted on his Facebook campaign page.

He is often seen addressing the commission during the public comment section of the agenda.

Three seats are up for grabs in June including Commissioners Tony Gehrig and Dave Piepkorn along with Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

The mayor has already won a court battle to seek another term.

The filing deadline for city races is April 11 with the election held on June 14.