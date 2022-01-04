Fire damages row of apartment garages in Fargo

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly upon arrival.

Fargo, ND (KFGO/KVRR) – At 9:57 p.m. Monday evening, Fargo firefighters were dispatched to a report of heavy smoke inside coming from a row of garages located at 5285 28th Ave S. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from a double stall garage.

One garage stall was heavily damaged and the two adjacent garage stalls suffered moderate damage as well.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

