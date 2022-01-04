Four injured in Beltrami County fish house explosion

WASKISH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – Four people were injured when a propane tank exploded in a fish house on Upper Red Lake.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened Saturday

“Upon arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, a male and female had already been transported by ambulance to the Waskish Airport to meet the air ambulances. A second male and female were being treated by emergency medical services at a resort for burn related injuries” according to the sheriff’s office.

The extent of the victims’ injuries isn’t known.

The occupants indicated they were using 20 lb propane tanks and a heating mechanism when a hissing sound was heard. After the valves were closed on the tank a large fireball filled the fish house.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR, Blackduck Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance, Sanford AirMed and the Kelliher Fire Dept. were among those who responded.