New year brings new possibilities for Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – 2022 is set to be an important one for Moorhead.

“2022 in Moorhead is going to be an incredible year. We have a lot of businesses that are developing,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said.

The near future and the next decade is important to Carlson. She wants people’s input for the Onward Moorhead 10 Year Comprehensive Plan. That includes ideas on adding jobs or businesses, housing, parks, art and community building events.

“That’s, again, ruthlessly prioritizing and figuring out what the citizens want and where we’re going to go,” Carlson explained.

Another looking to the future type of project Carlson wants to see is a new library and community center paid for by a sales tax approved by voters.

“Our library is 60-years-old. Again, another building that’s old and falling apart,” Carlson said.

Carlson says a community center is what people have been asking for a while.

“It’s something that when I was doorknocking when I ran for city council that’s probably the biggest issue that came up. ‘Why don’t we have a place to go, a place to meet, a place to hang out?’ It’s really something, I think that the citizens are really thirsty for and the time is right,” Carlson said.

If approved, the half cent sales tax would be in place up to 22 years and raise nearly $31.6 million. City officials say Moorhead has never had a voter-approved sales tax. The City Council has to approve the plan and then the issue would go on the November ballot.

The city is also working with Roers to make a development plan for Moorhead Center Mall. Carlson says the Fargo-based company owns 80 percent of the building. The city owns the hallways, city hall and parking lots and businesses own their footprint.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get it all under one ownership. Between us and Roers, we’re going to hopefully be able to redevelop that whole area and reimagine what the possibilities is,” Carlson said.

Moorhead gained 17 percent in population since 2010. 2020 census information says the city’s population is 44,505. It’s the fifth fastest growing city in Minnesota. Others in the top five are in the Twin Cities metro area.

