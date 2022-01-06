Audubon residents advised to boil water

AUDUBON, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) The city of Audubon is advising residents to boil water due to possible contamination from a loss of water pressure.

The advisory, which went into effect Thursday, Jan. 6 will be in place for a minimum of 24 hours.

The city says residents may notice a discoloration of the water. Over time rust and iron builds up on the inside of the lines, when there is a loss of pressure and then a surge some of the rust and iron particles are pushed out of the lines and through faucets.

Residents are also asked to check any filters on items such as softeners, water heaters, refrigerator filters, etc. for a buildup of particles.

The city’s advisory says: