Cam Miller Joins Elite QB Group to Start FCS Championship

Miller joins Lance, Stick, Wentz and Jensen

FRISCO, TX — North Dakota State football taking in Toyota Stadium for the first time since touching down in Frisco. Part of the day’s activities was a team photo in the morning followed by practice closed to the media on one of the surrounding fields.

A surprise add to the schedule was linebacker Cole Wisniewski receiving the Elite 90 award as the player with the highest GPA at the finals site having a 4.0 in business administration. Wisniewski is one of over 50 on the roster who have never experienced this week in Texas.

Another one is quarterback Cam Miller joining the likes of Trey Lance, Easton Stick, Carson Wentz and Brock Jensen to start this game under center.

“This is a really big accomplishment for me to be in that category of some of the great quarterbacks who played before me,” Miller said. “It really means a lot to me. I really think the atmosphere is going to be great. I feel like the younger guys like myself really need to learn on the older guys to get the job done.”

“He expects so much of himself. That might be the thing that we’ve had to work on and he’s worked on is the pressure he puts on himself,” head coach Matt Entz said. “The expectation and standards he holds for himself individually. Sometimes we just have to put him on the back and say hey the next play is the most important one.”

The Bison have had some epic celebrations after winning previous championships however if a ninth one were to happen the fans are not able to join in on the fun. The NCAA is not allowing them to come on the field after the game or join in on the tradition of giving the players high fives as they walk in to the stadium. In fact, the team will park their bus in a no-access area on the opposite end from the tailgate lot.