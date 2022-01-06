Fargo State Representative Pam Anderson won’t seek reelection

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – State Representative Pam Anderson of Fargo says she will not seek reelection to a third term. Anderson is a Democrat who represents District 41.

She says it’s time to retire. Since taking office, Anderson said there’s been a lot of changes. One is the involvement of the American Legislation Exchange Council, known as ALEC, a conservative organization that drafts legislation. Such laws can be enacted verbatim, with minor modification or to serve more like guides for the legislatures nationwide.

Anderson says these “crazy bills” are model legislation that the state doesn’t need. Lawmakers should follow voters want.”

Anderson had an over 32-year career in banking and retired at age 63. She then ran for office, was first elected to the legislature in 2015, and was the top vote-getter in her district during each election.