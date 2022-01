H.S. Boys Hockey: Red River Hands Davies First Loss in 1-2 Match-Up

Roughriders win 5-1 over Eagles

FARGO, N.D — In a battle of North Dakota’s top two boys hockey programs, Grand Forks Red River comes out victorious over Davies.

The Roughriders won 5-1 handing the Eagles their first loss of the season after starting 9-0.