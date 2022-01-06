Judge sends 77 year-old man to federal prison for identity theft

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A federal judge in North Dakota has sentenced a Flint, Michigan man to two years in prison for social security fraud, health care fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says 77-year-old Robert McKee, also known as William Patrick O’Hara, was also sentenced to 3 years supervised release and ordered to pay a $400 Special Assessment by U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor.

Chase says an investigation found that McKee stole a person’s identity in 1997 and converted the identity to William Patrick O’Hara

while retaining the person’s social security number. McKee used the identity to obtain healthcare benefits, home mortgages, credit cards and other items under false pretenses.

“It has become far too common for people to have their identification stolen and suffer financial disruption and damaged credit” Chase said. “It is appropriate that this defendant received the maximum penalty under the law.”